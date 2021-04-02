Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 13,441 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Penumbra by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $274.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.23 and a 12 month high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

