Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 20,767 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 298.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $126.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Insiders have sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

