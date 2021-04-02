Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,983,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,684.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

