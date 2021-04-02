Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.