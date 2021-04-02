SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 45.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.