Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Sprott by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

SII stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. Sprott has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

