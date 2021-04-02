Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

