SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.