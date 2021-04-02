SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Cut by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.15. 1,166,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.