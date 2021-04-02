S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $402.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $362.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.88 and its 200-day moving average is $336.36. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

