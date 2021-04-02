SovranoCoin (SVR) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

SovranoCoin (CURRENCY:SVR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. SovranoCoin has a total market capitalization of $339,290.82 and $1.00 worth of SovranoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SovranoCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One SovranoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00037557 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002510 BTC.

SVR is a coin. SovranoCoin’s total supply is 1,420,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,535 coins. SovranoCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@sovranocoin . SovranoCoin’s official Twitter account is @SovranoCoin_svr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SovranoCoin is sovranocoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SovranoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SovranoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SovranoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

