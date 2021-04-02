Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., formerly known as Chanticleer Holdings Inc., is based in PRINCETON, N.J. “

Shares of SONN stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

