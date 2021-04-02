Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,100 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 583,800 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

