Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.56 on Friday. Soligenix has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 567.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Soligenix by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.