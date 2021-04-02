SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Update

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 886,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SOL Global Investments stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 198,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,300. SOL Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

