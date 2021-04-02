SOAR.FI (SOAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $347,180.00

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One SOAR.FI coin can now be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOAR.FI has traded 93% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOAR.FI has a market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $347,180.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOAR.FI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00050365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00639184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

About SOAR.FI

SOAR.FI (CRYPTO:SOAR) is a coin. SOAR.FI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,921,729 coins. SOAR.FI’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

SOAR.FI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOAR.FI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOAR.FI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOAR.FI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOAR.FI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOAR.FI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.