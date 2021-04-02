Smiths Group’s (SMGZY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.