Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Update

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 508,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50. Insiders have sold 24,660 shares of company stock worth $3,121,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $36,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

