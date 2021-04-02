Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,356,000 after buying an additional 173,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,924,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,390,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,854,000 after buying an additional 87,701 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 826,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 76,259 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 823,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

