Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 79.6% Higher Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $226,924.04 and $338.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 79.6% higher against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003052 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,722,056 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

