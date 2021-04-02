Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

