Short Interest in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Declines By 18.1%

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 571,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Verso during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verso by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verso by 18.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Verso by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Verso by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

