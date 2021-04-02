Short Interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Declines By 17.0%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vericity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vericity by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericity during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vericity by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Vericity has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $147.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

