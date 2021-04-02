Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Drops By 19.4%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTP. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TTP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

