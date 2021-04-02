Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Expands By 47.6%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

TRYIY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.03. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

