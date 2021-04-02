Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Drops By 20.3%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 966,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on THBR. Roth Capital began coverage on Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of THBR opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $14.94.
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile
Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.
