Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Expands By 37.9%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $3.32 on Friday. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

