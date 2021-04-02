Short Interest in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Grows By 47.2%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:SOS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.82. 48,223,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,932,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21. SOS has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.34% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

