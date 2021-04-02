Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Expands By 52.8%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

SVNDY stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Seven & i has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seven & i will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

