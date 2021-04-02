Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Drops By 26.8%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

SGAMY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557. Sega Sammy has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $957.14 million during the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

