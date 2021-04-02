Short Interest in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Decreases By 34.6%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 619,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAFM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,533. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $105.74 and a 1-year high of $167.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average of $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.