Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Expands By 36.9%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

