Short Interest in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Grows By 36.4%

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. QAD has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $948.01 million, a P/E ratio of 286.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

