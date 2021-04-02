Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Drops By 20.6%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NEW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 657,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.85. Puxin has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Puxin by 48.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Puxin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Puxin by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 319,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

