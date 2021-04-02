Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Declines By 28.6%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 489,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PSTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,875. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

