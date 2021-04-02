Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Expands By 38.9%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of PML traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. 62,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

