Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Expands By 38.9%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of PML traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. 62,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $15.35.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
