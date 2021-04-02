Short Interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Declines By 19.5%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,410,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 56,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,478,735 shares of company stock worth $94,493,362 over the last three months.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 51,788,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,218,461. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.