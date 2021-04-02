Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Grows By 51.0%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $56.59. 30,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%.

DNNGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.