Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Increases By 33.1%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,292,400 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.1 days.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

