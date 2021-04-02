Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Increases By 33.1%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,292,400 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.1 days.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

