Short Interest in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Decreases By 17.6%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDXG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 559,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,131. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

