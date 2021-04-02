Short Interest in Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Declines By 34.2%

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 446.0 days.

JDEPF stock remained flat at $$36.53 during midday trading on Thursday. Jde Peets has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $45.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JDEPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

