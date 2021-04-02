Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Expands By 53.6%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,730. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

