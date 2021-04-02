Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Decreases By 28.8%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 716,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

