Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Rises By 31.5%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 28th total of 464,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 305.4 days.

IGIFF stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $32.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.7714 dividend. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 5.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGIFF. Barclays lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC began coverage on IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

