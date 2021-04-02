Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Rises By 56.0%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.6 days.

Separately, Barclays cut Gruma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $11.72 on Friday. Gruma has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

