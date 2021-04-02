Short Interest in Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Increases By 50.0%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Gaztransport & Technigaz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:GZPZY remained flat at $$17.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

