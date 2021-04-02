Short Interest in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Declines By 21.8%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 1,778,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,272. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $320.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. Analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 349,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 100,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

