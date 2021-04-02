Short Interest in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Expands By 37.1%

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,656,000.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

NYSE FMAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.