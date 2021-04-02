Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Rises By 40.0%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,141.0 days.
ELSSF stock remained flat at $$12.80 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Elis has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80.
Elis Company Profile
