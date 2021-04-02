Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Grows By 54.3%

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,927,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,698,781. Ecosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Ecosciences Company Profile
