Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Grows By 54.3%

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,927,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,698,781. Ecosciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. It offers tank-eze wastewater tablets, trap-eze grease trap tablets, and wash-eze car wash tablets. It also focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

